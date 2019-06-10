Accountability drive united PML-N, PPP: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf’s accountability drive has united the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party to protect corruption of each other.

Addressing public meetings in NA-156 union councils 64 and 65, he said both the parties were foe to each other in the last ten months but now they have united to protect vested interests. He said the economic instability has not been developed in the last ten months; it is the result of the past ten years rule of the PPP and the PML-N.

The PML-N had ruled Punjab for ten years, PPP ruled Sindh for 11 years, and both the parties were responsible for the present bankruptcy and unrest in the country. The PPP and PML-N have sabotaged the economy of the country and looted the national exchequer.

He said those manoeuvring for agitation are actually hatching conspiracies to destroy the economy and are the prime hurdle in the way of the country’s progress. The opposition parties chanting slogans for agitation in fact want to block foreign investment. He said the country is passing through a critical juncture of fragile economy. The country is facing internal and external challenges. The enemies of Pakistan are conspiring against the country and making efforts to isolate Pakistan in the world. Terrorism networks have developed in border areas. The civilian and military forces sacrificed a lot in the struggle to eliminate terrorism from the country, he added. He saidIndia launched offensive against Pakistan in February 2019 after 1971, but Pakistan bravely foiled Indian aggression. The whole nation demonstrated a passion against India, which was witnessed after 1965. The PTI government defended the country and responded to India in the same way. He said he clearly informed the OIC leadership If India is invited to the OIC session, Pakistan would boycott it. Pakistan has isolated India in the international diplomacy.