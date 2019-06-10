Six arrested in Mardan raids

MARDAN: The police arrested six criminals, including two proclaimed offenders during various raids, and seized weapons from them on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Briefing the media, District Police Officer Muhammad Sajjad Khan said that the police continued operation against anti-social elements. On the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO), Mardan Range, Mohammad Ali Gandapur,

He added police teams arrested six criminals, including proclaimed offenders in the limits of Rustam and Shahbaz Ghari Police stations.The DPO added four accused identified as Lakhkar Khan, Babar Khan, Bahram Khan and Mujahid Khan were arrested in the limits of Rustam Police Station.