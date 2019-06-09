Eid Sports Festival begins in Multan

MULTAN: The Eid Sports Festival featuring indoor and outdoor sports competitions began here on Sunday. On the opening day, two T-10 cricket matches were played at Nawan Shehr Cricket Ground. The first match was played between Cholistan Tiger and Thal Heroes. Cholistan Tigers, playing first, made 93 runs in recommended overs. However, Thal Heroes were restricted to a total of 70 runs by bowlers of Cholistan Tigers. Similarly, in second match, Rohi Warriors scored 116 runs and defeated Eagle Stars by margin of 53 runs as Eagle Stars could make 63 runs only.