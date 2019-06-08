FIFA bans ex-Afghan football boss for life

GENEVA: FIFA on Saturday found the former head of the Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, guilty of sexually abusing female players and banned him from the sport for life. Karim had been provisionally banned by FIFA’s ethics committee following allegations made by five female Afghan players concerning acts of sexual assault committed between 2013 and 2018. The investigation by world football’s governing body found Karim “guilty of having abused his position and sexually abused various female players, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”