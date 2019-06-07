WSSP winds up Eid operation in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has successfully winded up its Eid operation, disposing of 2,637 tons of waste in 43 out of 92 union councils of the provincial capital.

The sanitation company earlier through a notification under Essential Services Act had cancelled Eidul Fitr holidays of more than 5,000 sanitary, water supply, and the management staff, instructing them to ensure cleanliness and hygienic environment throughout three days of Eid.

Under the Eid plan, the beat system was ensured at public places, particularly family parks, Peshawar Zoo and at various food streets, which were visited by thousands of families to celebrate Eid holidays.

The container management system was also in place where a dedicated sanitary worker was assigned to keep the container and surrounding environment neat and clean.

According to the information shared by the WSSP with the media, a total of 2637.71 tons of waste was disposed of during the three days of Eid from 43 union councils of Peshawar.

Out of the total, a total of 698.395 tons of waste was disposed of from zone-A that includes Faqirabad, Bashirabad, Dilazak Road, Hashtnagri and adjacent localities.

About 1204.125 tons of waste was collected in the 3 days of Eid from zone-B, which includes Gulbahar, Circular Road, Lahori Gate, Nishtar Abad, Afridi

Garhi, Shaheen Muslim Town and adjacent areas, while 426.67 tons and 308.52 tons of waste were disposed of from Zone-C and Zone-D, respectively.

The waste generation ratio was higher during Eid days compared to the normal days.

For better facilitation and ensuring garbage-free city, a hotline number 1334 was made available round the clock for citizens to register their complaints whereas the company’s chief executive number and social media were also effectively utilised to receive complaints from citizens.

A total to 50 complaints were registered, with redressal ratio of 100 percent. WSSP Chief Executive Officer Syed Zafar Ali Shah made inspections during all the three days whereas general managers operations, zonal managers and other zonal staff were also on duty to ensure better provision of essential services in the provincial metropolis.

Instructions had also been issued by the chief executive to zonal managers, instructing them to take departmental action against staff who were absent

during Eid days while those who have exhibited outstanding performance

will be rewarded accordingly, said in a statement issued by the company’s media cell.

“It is our aim to ensure garbage-free city and we are making all-out efforts to achieve the target,” said the chief executive officer while appreciating sanitary workers’ efforts to keep the city clean and hygienic.