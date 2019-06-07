Eid celebrated with enthusiasm across Rawalpindi

Pindiites across the city celebrated Eidul Fitr named as feast of fast-breaking with fervour and gaiety. Eid marked the end of fasting month of Ramazan. City residents offered prayers, visited relatives and friends and exchanged greetings and sweets. A lot of city residents distributed clothes and fruits to the poor.

Attired in new clothes and wearing caps, men and children thronged Eidgahs and mosques. Thousands turned up at the Masajid to offer Eid prayers before starting their celebrations. City residents, clad in their festival finery, congregated at the mosques to offer Eid namaaz.

“Although the festival traditionally lasts for three days, but the parties and festivities last much longer. As the three days have fallen mid-week, we will continue celebration over the weekend,” says Abrar Kazmi, an IT engineer.

“Before performing Fajr prayers, we woke up and took ‘ghusl’ to cleanse ourselves. Then, all my sons put on new finest dresses. My daughters had already decorated their hands with elaborate henna patterns. Then we exchanged Eid Mubarak that means Have a blessed Eid”, says Sajid Hasan, a college professor.

“After getting dressed and sprinkling perfume we got ready for the day. I along with my sons went for Eid prayers in the Mohallah mosque. People hugged each other in mosques after the Eid prayer was over, sharing greetings of 'Eid Mubarak'. Afterwards, we went to the graveyard to pray for the souls of our loved ones,” adds Sajid.

“We illuminated out home and decked it up with colourful fairy lights and flowers. Our mother prepared ‘sheer khurma’, a special sweet made of vermicelli, milk and dry fruits,” say Zaman Ali and Zamir Ali, the two brothers.

Afsar Madad Naqvi, a college student, says: “Getting back home, we were welcome by the delicious aroma of mum cooking biryani. Close relatives dropped by and the sound of the seniors talking could be heard. In the evening, we all headed out for a family outing as well. It was more of a family affair.”

“Our mother served us the Eid dish Sheer-Korma on returning from the mosque. Then we went to see our relatives and received Eidi in terms of monetary gifts from parents, grandparents and close older relatives, went out for the movies and ate in restaurants with friends of our school days,” say schoolmates, Haider Abbas and Yasir Abbas.

Naushad Rizvi, a dental surgeon, says: “Eid day has its own aroma and hue of excitement and happiness all around. You will not find any other day in a year where all relatives come and gather in houses, parks or other places to share food, joy and happiness. Television channels aired special programs on this occasion, which were keenly watched.”