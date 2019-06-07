MQM-P asks president to help resolve issues of urban areas of Sindh

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday met President Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to express good wishes on the occasion of Eid and discuss various problems of Karachi and Hyderabad.

The meeting was held at the Governor House where the MQM-P delegation requested the president and the governor to play their role to resolve the issues of the two cities. The delegation was led by MNA Syed Aminul Haque and comprised parliamentarians Osama Qadri, Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Ali Khurshidi and Abbas Jafferi.

According to a statement issued by the MQM-P, the issues raised in the meeting included the completion of the ongoing development projects in Karachi and Hyderabad and start of the new ones, the establishment of Hyderabad University, an increase in grants of various universities of Sindh such as the University of Karachi and the NED University of Engineering and Technology, the recovery of the party’s missing activists and the release of its arrested workers.

The delegation told the president that all the major urban centres of Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad, had turned into heaps of garbage on the occasion of Eidul Fitr because of the Sindh government’s failure to collect solid waste.

They MQM-P parliamentarians asked the federal government to use its influence so that the funds allocated for the development of Karachi could be utilised and local bodies empowered to resolve the civic issues.

President Alvi heard the demands of the MQM-P’s delegation and assured them that he would have a meeting to devise a strategy to resolve the issues of the province’s urban centres.