Power supply to Peshawar disrupted for 15 hours

PESHAWAR: A light rain of just 3 millimeter and mild wind on Sunday night exposed the tall claims of “excellent performance” of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan as 90 percent of the provincial capital and over 300 villages in the district remained without power for over 15 hours after the collapse of some poles on the Charsadda Road.

The weather, as reported by the Met Regional Office, remained dry in most parts of the region. However, thunderstorm coupled with light rain and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan and Peshawar division. In Peshawar, only 3 millimeter rain was recorded. However, the rain and wind wreaked havoc with the power supply system of the Pesco, particularly in Peshawar district where people ventured the hot and humid night of Sunday without light. The power supply cut was mainly caused by the collapse of some poles at the Shero Jangi area of the Charsadda Road.