Mon Jun 03, 2019
June 3, 2019

PM summons cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Monday (today) in Islamabad.

According to details, the meeting will be held at the prime minister’s office to discuss an overall political and economic situation of the country.

The cabinet will review the matters pertaining to the petroleum prices and implementation on the PM Imran’s appeal for asset declaration.

Earlier in a message to the nation via video recording PM Imran said that only one percent is paying tax out of a population of 220 million and no one can serve the nation if people would not pay tax.

He urged the nation to show their assets and serve the country as it will assist to make the future of the nation brighter, and it will also steer Pakistan out of the economic crisis.

