Youth Chinese Test conducted at Roots Millennium Education

Islamabad : CRI-Millennium Confucius Classroom conducted Youth Chinese Test (YCT) at Roots Millennium Education One World Campus E-11/4, says a press release.

As many as 15 Chinese Language Teachers from CRI-Roots Millennium Confucius Classroom supervised the YCT and HSK test with the Director of China Radio International (CRI) Confucius Classroom Pakistan Chen Xiang as the head. Almost 549 students, a record high, from 16 different campuses of Roots Millennium Schools nationwide appeared in the Youth Chinese Test.

HSK and YCT is an International standard test for Chinese Language Proficiency held by the Hanban Confucius Institute Headquarters, China. The Youth Chinese Test was launched by Hanban in an effort to assess non-native Chinese speaker’s abilities in using the Chinese Language in their daily and academic lives. The YCT and HSK certification is granted based on the level of testing taken and passing grades of students. HSK certification also opens the doors for many scholarship and summer camp applications.

Roots Millennium Education being a registered test center for YCT and HSK hosted the International Exam where as many as 445 YCT and 104 HSK students took the exam. YCT and HSK test is held three times in Pakistan and around the world, organized by Confucius Institutes Headquarters in more than 300 countries like USA, UK, France, Germany, etc. Mona Kanwal Manager Foreign Languages said that to deliver world class education where rest of the world is increasingly multilingual a well-rounded education includes high quality language learning. Understanding & proficiency of any foreign language needs time and Chinese is no exception. To indisputably understand the importance of Chinese language we motivate our children to learn the language of 21st century in order to get linguistically literate and culturally competent. We motivate students to learn Mandarin Chinese Language and explore China through summer and winter camps organized by Hanban Confucius Institute Headquarters, China.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive and Founder Roots Millennium Chinese Language Department Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI said, “The Youth on both sides of the border is untapped resource that needs to be utilized in the 21st century by eliminating the language barrier. This driving force will be responsible for growth and development of our nations and region.

Meanwhile 9,500 students of Roots Millennium Education are learning Chinese language on full-time basis as part of the mandatory school curriculum from Grade-1 to Grade-8 with the support of Chinese language foreign faculty. This language initiative will enable the youth to think about the challenges of tomorrow.