Sun Jun 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2019

Google selects Pakistani startup

Business

Karachi: Tello Talk, a startup incubated at The Nest i/o, was selected for Google mentorship program to be held in Bangkok next month, a statement said.

TelloTalk is an instant messaging application that allows people to exchange messages, interact in group chats, use push-to-talk feature for walkie-talkie functionality and share images and files. Eleven startups from around the Asian Pacific region were selected as finalists. “The finalists will travel to Bangkok next month where they’ll take part in our Google for Startups Demo Day at the Techsauce Global Summit,” the statement added.

