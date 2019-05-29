Bilawal okays candidates for Fata polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday chaired a parliamentary board meeting for election in the Fata and finalised party candidates.
The Parliamentary Board finalised the party candidates that include from PK 100 Hazoor Khan, from PK-101 Anis Khan, from Pk-102 Saeedur Rehman, from PK 103 Muhammad Arshad Khan, from PK-104 Malik Israel Khan, from Pk-105 Malik Nadeem, from Pk-106 Shah Khalid Afridi, from PK-107 Sohail Khan Afridi, from PK-110 Shahban Ali, from PK-113 Najeebullah Mahsud and from PK-114 Imran Mukhlis.
