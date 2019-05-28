close
Bureau report
May 29, 2019

ACE recovers Rs50m in five months

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has recovered Rs50 million from the corrupt elements within the last five months.

It was learnt that 15 cases were registered and 36 people were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment for corruption and corrupt practices.

The sources said 98 cases, 1634 inquiries and 1879 complaints against different officials of various departments were still going on.

They said majority of the complaints, 504, were against the officials of Revenue Department, mostly patwaris.

The sources added that 547 complaints were transferred to Anti-Corruption Establishment from the defunct Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission.

