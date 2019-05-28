Six officials reshuffled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered transfer and posting of six PMS BS-18 officers and adjustment of one BS-19 officer for actualisation of their promotions.
An official communiqué said Syed Masood Shah (PMS BS-18), section officer Information Department, was posted as deputy secretary Information and Public Relations, Habibullah Arif (PMS BS-18), section officer Home and Tribal Affairs Department, deputy secretary HRD Wing E&AD, Zuhra Nigar (PMS BS-18), section officer Health Department, deputy director Provincial Services Academy Peshawar, Waheed Khan ( PMS BS-18), section officer, Governor’s Secretariat, Deputy Secretary Governor’s Secretariat, Bakhtiar Khan (PMS BS-18), section officer IPC, Deputy Secretary-, STI, Dr. Noman Mujahid (PMS BS-18), Research Officer P&D merged areas has been posted as deputy secretary, IPC Department, Farzana Afzal (PMS ) appointed to BS-19 on acting charge basis Deputy Secretary Information & PR Department has been asked to report to the Establishment Department for further posting against BS-19 post.
