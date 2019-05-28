close
Wed May 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

Six officials reshuffled

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered transfer and posting of six PMS BS-18 officers and adjustment of one BS-19 officer for actualisation of their promotions.

An official communiqué said Syed Masood Shah (PMS BS-18), section officer Information Department, was posted as deputy secretary Information and Public Relations, Habibullah Arif (PMS BS-18), section officer Home and Tribal Affairs Department, deputy secretary HRD Wing E&AD, Zuhra Nigar (PMS BS-18), section officer Health Department, deputy director Provincial Services Academy Peshawar, Waheed Khan ( PMS BS-18), section officer, Governor’s Secretariat, Deputy Secretary Governor’s Secretariat, Bakhtiar Khan (PMS BS-18), section officer IPC, Deputy Secretary-, STI, Dr. Noman Mujahid (PMS BS-18), Research Officer P&D merged areas has been posted as deputy secretary, IPC Department, Farzana Afzal (PMS ) appointed to BS-19 on acting charge basis Deputy Secretary Information & PR Department has been asked to report to the Establishment Department for further posting against BS-19 post.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar