Wed May 29, 2019
BR
Bureau report
May 29, 2019

Police accused of not registering case

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A local woman has complained that the local police refused to lodge her case when she approached the cops after she was sexually assaulted.

The woman (L) told reporters that she had gone to Saifan area on Kohat Road in connection with some work when two men assaulted her. She said when she approached the local police post in Saifan, but the cops refused to register her case. She asked for registration of case against the accused and inquiry against the policemen.

