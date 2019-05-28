Zardari not to appear before NAB today

ISLAMABAD: PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday conveyed his inability to the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi to appear before it on Wednesday (today), as he had to appear before the Islamabad High Court. “I have written a letter to the NAB Rawalpindi seeking a fresh date for appearance, as former president Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to appear before the Islamabad High Court on the same day and same time,” said Zardari’s counsel Senator Farooq H Naek while talking to The News.

The NAB had summoned him on May 23 but he excused himself from appearing on the pretext of his bad health.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will appear before the NAB Rawalpindi today (Wednesday) in the fake bank accounts scam with regard to Pak Lane Estate Pvt Ltd and Opal-225 — a joint venture of Zardari Group Ltd.

“Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will appear before the NAB Rawalpindi,” confirmed Senator Farooq H Naek when The News contacted him. Bilawal had already arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday. The PPP senators and MNAs will also accompany him.