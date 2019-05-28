Zardari moves SC against fake accounts case transfer to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday challenged in the Supreme Court an order of the Sindh High Court that dismissed his plea against the banking court’s orders for transferring the multibillion fake bank accounts case to an accountability court in Islamabad.

Zardari filed an application for leave to appeal under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against the orders passed by a division bench of SHC on April 2.

He prayed the apex court to allow his petition and grant leave to appeal against the orders of Sindh High Court, Karachi on April, 20, 2019.

Last month, the Sindh High Court had dismissed applications filed by Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others against the banking court’s orders with regard to transfer of case to Islamabad.

Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, banker Hussain Lawai, Khawaja Anwar Majeed and others, who were named as co-accused and beneficiaries in the multibillion fake accounts and money laundering case, have challenged the banking court orders in the Sindh High Court with regard to transferring the fake account case to the administrative judge of accountability courts in Islamabad.