Tue May 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2019

CDA anti-encroachment operation in full swing

Lahore

Islamabad: Anti-encroachment operation being conducted by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT is in full swing and operations are being conducted all over the city without any fear or favour. In this connection, CDA and ICT administration carried out a joint operation at Golra Morr, at the entrance of the sectors I-14, I-15 and I-16 and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments from the vicinity. The operation was started early in the morning and participated by the staff of Enforcement Directorate, ICT Administration and other concerned formations.

