NAB grills Nawaz in jail over illegal use of bulletproof govt vehicles

LAHORE: A team of NAB on Monday grilled convicted ex-premier Nawaz Sharif for two hours in Kot Lakhpat Jail in connection with an investigation into the alleged personal use of 20 bulletproof vehicles, imported from Germany for the Saarc Summit 2016.

Sources said a four-member NAB team, led by Additional Director Hamad Hassan and Deputy Director Investigation Abdul Majid of bureau’s Islamabad office, reached the jail on Monday afternoon and questioned Nawaz Sharif in the jail superintendent office.

He was also given a questionnaire. The bureau is also likely to serve a questionnaire on Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in this case.