Mon May 27, 2019
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

PML-N lawmaker criticises govt over inflation

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousaf has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has miserably failed to control the soaring inflation in the province.

“Because of the current inflation and anti-poor policies of PTI government, people want an immediate change of government and opposition parties will take them to streets following Eidul Fitr,” Yousaf told a gathering here on Sunday.

He said the PML-N had stabilised the value of the dollar during the previous government.

“The prime minister, who had announced not to go to International Monetary Fund for loans, breached his commitment with the nation and accepted all its terms and conditions, which gifted people with inflation and instability of the economy,” said Yousaf.

He said days of the PTI government were numbered as the joint opposition was going to launch an agitation to oust it following Eidul Fitr.

“People are fed up with policies of the government and want to get rid of it and the opposition would take them to the streets for this end,” said Yousaf.

