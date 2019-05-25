Man shot dead in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed people killed a man in Bara subdivision of Khyber district on Saturday, official and local sources said. Mohmand Khan, hailing from Shalobar tribe, was selling commodities in Bara bazaar when unknown gunmen opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained and he had no enmity with anyone. However, it was learnt that he was commander of a banned outfit in Bara in the days when militancy was at its peak.