Aamir's five-for gives Heroes CC win over Sindh Police

KARACHI: Left-arm spinner Aamir Sohail, with a splendid five-for, bowled Heroes Cricket Club Quetta to a five-wicket victory over Sindh Police in a Group D fixture of Karachi Gymkhana-Omar Associates Ramazan Cricket Tournament here at the KG Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Aamir, declared Man of the Match, returned exceptional figures of five for 11 off his four overs to limit Sindh Police to 98 for nine in the allotted 20 overs. Heroes CC also struggled in their chase of 99 before getting over the line in the 16th over.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, the policemen were jolted by the left-arm spin of Aamir who picked three wickets in his very first over to reduce the local side to 20 for three.

Opener Zakir Ali (26 off 40 balls) and No 5 Noman Khan (21 off 21 balls) stemmed the rot with their 31-run fourth wicket stand. Zia-ur-Rahman remained unbeaten on 23.

Heroes CC, in reply, lost a couple of wickets early but opener Najeebullah opened his shoulders to hit four sixes and a four in 27-ball 41. Sindh Police fought back through Afnan Ahmed (2-19) and Ali Asghar (2-20).

It looked anybody’s game when Heroes CC lost their fifth wicket at the total of 77 on a difficult pitch. Heroes CC were rescued by the pair of Fazal-ur-Rahman and Azaz Khan, who scored 31 and 16, respectively.