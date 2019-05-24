Wheat corruption case: SHC asks NAB to record secretary food statement

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday directed National Accountability Bureau’s investigation officer to record the statement of secretary food about the supply of wheat to floor mills on credit in the wheat corruption case. Hearing bail petitions of floor mills owners in the wheat corruption inquiry, the court inquired the investigation officer as to how much wheat was provided to the floor mill owners on credit and whether the amount was paid with markup to the treasury or not. The NAB alleged that the floor mills owner did not pay the outstanding dues despite undertaking to make the payment of dues. The petitioners counsel submitted that the floor mills owners obtained wheat from food department on credit and paid the amount but the government is claiming more markup.The court inquired from the investigation officer about the minster who prepared 180-day policy for supplying wheat to the floor mills. The NAB officer submitted that former minister Nisar Khoro had prepared the policy. The court observed that the petitioners will have to pay the outstanding amount otherwise they shall be sent to prison. The court directed the NAB to record the statement of the secretary food about the whole affair and submit report by May 31. The court also directed NAB to explain the appointment of director NAB Sukkur on the Own Pay Scale basis. The NAB officer Rafiq Memon informed the court that he was given charge of grade 19 on OPS basis.