LHC moved against putting Maryam, Safdar on ECL

A petition has been submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) against placing the names of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Capt (r) Safdar on Exit Control List (ECL). Another petition has been submitted in LHC seeking reinstatement of a previous petition filed against placement of the names of the two PML-N leaders on ECL. The petitioner has taken a plea he could not appear in the court due to heart attack. He prayed to the court to reinstate the petition for hearing. The petitioner said that the accused were cooperating with the NAB in connection with investigation. Placing the names of Maryam Nawaz and Capt (Retd) Safdar on ECL is a gross violation of their fundamental rights, the petitioner said.