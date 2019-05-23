JI plans separate protest against price hike

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to hold a protest demonstration on June 16 against price hike and unemployment all over the country.

According to a spokesman, the JI would not stand with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). When the spokesman was asked why the JI was against the PPP and the PML-N, he said these two were responsible for the present crisis in the country along with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The prices of petrol and electricity had gone up just because of these two parties. The prices of each and every essential item had gone beyond the reach of the poor people. He claimed that these two parties had crushed the economy of the country and they had taken the wealth of the poor people out of the country.

The JI has planned to hold a protest demonstration in favour of the poor people. He said leaders of the PPP and PML-N should be taken to task and all looted wealth brought back to the country. He said the country was facing a serious economic crisis just because of the leaders of these two parties were not behind bars.