CM orders upgrading of cancer hospitals in Peshawar, Swat

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Health Department to upgrade IRNUM Cancer Hospital in Peshawar and SINOR Cancer Hospital in Swat in the next Annual Development Programme.

He issued the order while chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said an official handout.

Minister for Livestock Mohibullah Khan, Member Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Dr Masoodul Hassan, Secretary Health, Secretary Agriculture, Major General Abid Mumtaz, DG Strategic Plans Division, and other officials attended the meeting.

He also approved Rs125 million yearly grant in aid to the existing 5 cancer hospitals in the province.

The upgrading of IRNUM hospital would be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs270 million whereas SINOR Cancer Hospital in Swat would be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs491 million.

The upgrading would ensure availability of modern and up-to-date medical equipment in the hospitals.

Moreover, the land area covered by SINOR would be increased from 40.91 to 43.34 Kanal whereas that of IRNUM will be increased from 20 to 23 kanals.

The chief minister further directed the upgrading of Agriculture Research Centre and Nuclear Institute of Food and Agriculture in Swat using the existing infrastructural facilities.Mahmood Khan stated that reforms, as per modern requirement, are necessary for the efficient services delivery. Earlier, the meeting was briefed in details on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nuclear medicine centres, SINOR Swat, Proposed upgrading of IRNUM Cancer hospital in Peshawar and role of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in the health sector.

500 litres of milk discarded

KP Food Authority on Wednesday discarded 500 litres of adulterated milk and seized 90 sacks of China salt-mixed spices in two different operations carried out in various areas of the provincial capital. The night squad of the authority received information via emergency response unit that a milk dealer was mixing powdered milk in fresh milk to be supplied to Falooda and Qulfa dealers in Peshawar. “More than 500 litres of adulterated and thirty kilograms of powdered milk was discarded while three accused were handed over to concern police stations,” said a press release. Director General of KP Food Authority Riaz Khan Mahsud expressed concern over the use of China salt by spice factories. “China salt has been banned by Supreme Court of Pakistan and its use in spices is a crime,” he added.