Pakistan ready to hold talks with India, Qureshi tells Sushma

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday Pakistan favoured peaceful resolution of disputes with India and was ready to hold negotiations on all outstanding issues.

During an informal chat with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, Qureshi said Pakistan was committed to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of pursuing peaceful diplomacy with India.

“I told Sushma Ji that we are still firm on the statement of PM Khan that if India takes one step forward, Pakistan would reciprocate with two,” Qureshi informed a gathering of Pakistani community in Bishkek about his meeting with the Indian counterpart, which took place on the sidelines of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

“Sushma Ji pointed that I sometimes speak harsh so she has brought some sweets for me so that I talk sweet,” Qureshi said. “In response, I said we are positive on holding negotiations with your country on all issues,” he added.