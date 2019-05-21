close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
May 22, 2019

HBFC Signs MOU With Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund

Karachi

P
PR
May 22, 2019

Karachi: House Building Finance Corporation and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund recently signed a memorandum of understanding in Islamabad. The MoU was signed by Syed Basit Aly, Managing Director, HBFC & Qazi Azmat Isa, Chief Executive Officer, PPAF in presence of senior executives of both the organizations.

Through this corporate arrangement, HBFC will facilitate the employees of PPAF to avail housing finance facility across Pakistan on preferential terms & conditions.

It is anticipated that this collaboration will turn out to be a win: win situation for both the organizations as HBFC’s customer base will further increase & PPAF will be able to create additional value for its staff by providing them customized housing finance facility through its platform.***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi