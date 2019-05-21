HBFC Signs MOU With Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund

Karachi: House Building Finance Corporation and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund recently signed a memorandum of understanding in Islamabad. The MoU was signed by Syed Basit Aly, Managing Director, HBFC & Qazi Azmat Isa, Chief Executive Officer, PPAF in presence of senior executives of both the organizations.

Through this corporate arrangement, HBFC will facilitate the employees of PPAF to avail housing finance facility across Pakistan on preferential terms & conditions.

It is anticipated that this collaboration will turn out to be a win: win situation for both the organizations as HBFC’s customer base will further increase & PPAF will be able to create additional value for its staff by providing them customized housing finance facility through its platform.***