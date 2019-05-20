Two shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two men were shot dead and their bodies thrown in fields in Sarband, it was learnt on Monday.

Locals said the bodies of two young men were found by villagers in the fields in Sarband, after which police were informed. Locals identified the deceased as Waseem, a security official, and Aziz Khan. Meanwhile, president of a local trade centre Naeem was wounded when he was attacked allegedly by rivals in Mochi Larha locality on Monday.

Govt asked to promote honey businesses

The All Pakistan Bee Keepers Exporters and honey traders on Monday held a rally to create awareness among the masses about the honey bees keeping. The rally was organized to mark the World Bee Day. The speakers asked the government to take steps to promote honey businesses and extend support to the traders.

Addict dies on roadside

Another heroin addict died on a roadside on Grand Trunk (GT) Road, rescue workers said on Monday.

According to officials of Edhi, the addict was found dead on the GT Road, after which his family was located and the body was handed over to them.

The official said four addicts had been found dead in different parts of the city so far during the last two weeks.

Drainage line cleaning sought

Sewerage water reportedly flooded a mosque on the Kohat Road after the main drainage line got choked for not being cleaned for a long time.

The locals of Garhi Qamardin complained that the overflowing sewerage water inundated Madina Mosque on the Kohat Road after heavy rain on Sunday.

“The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar and Town-IV should clear the drainage line so that the water does not flood the mosque in future,” Abdul Wahab, a former president of the Islahi Committee, said.