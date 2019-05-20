close
Tue May 21, 2019
BR
Bureau report
May 21, 2019

Two shot dead in Peshawar

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two men were shot dead and their bodies thrown in fields in Sarband, it was learnt on Monday.

Locals said the bodies of two young men were found by villagers in the fields in Sarband, after which police were informed. Locals identified the deceased as Waseem, a security official, and Aziz Khan. Meanwhile, president of a local trade centre Naeem was wounded when he was attacked allegedly by rivals in Mochi Larha locality on Monday.

