CTD seizes two suicide jackets, arrests facilitators of banned outfit

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Monday claimed to have foiled a major terror activity in Karachi by confiscating two suicide jackets that were ready to go off.

CTD officials also claimed to have arrested two facilitators of a banned militant outfit for their alleged involvement in transporting the suicide vests from Afghanistan to Karachi. The suspected facilitators of the banned militant outfit were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at an interprovincial bus stand in Sohrab Goth on Monday evening.

According to CTD incharge DSP Ali Raza, CTD personnel conducted the raid on a tip-off provided by an intelligence agency. He said each of the suicide jackets carried around four-and-a-half kilograms of explosives and they were hidden in two room refrigerators.

The jackets were despatched to Karachi from Afghanistan by the banned Jamaat-e-Ahrar to be used in major suicide bombings in the city, the officer said, adding that they had also arrested the two facilitators of the banned outfit who helped transport the jackets from Afghanistan to Karachi via Chaman.

DSP Raza said the CTD was trying to ascertain the names of the facilitators arrested. A case was registered while further investigations are under way.

Careem cab driver shot

A driver of an online taxi service was shot and injured in a firing incident in District Malir on Monday.

According to police officials, the incident took place near Jewani Heights within the jurisdiction of the Sachal police station. The injured person was immediately taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Police officials said 35-year-old Sajjad Ali, a driver at the Careem cab-hailing service, was injured by unidentified persons for offering resistance to a robbery bid. The suspects, however, managed to escape after committing the crime. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story on Monday. The investigation is continuing.

Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan on Monday. Police officials said that the incident took place at a warehouse located in the Al-Asif Square area within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station.

Reacting to the information, the police and volunteers reached the site and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased person was identified as 30-year-old Abdus Sattar, son of Khamiso Khan.

According to inquiry officer ASI Muhammad Shabbir, the deceased used to look after cows of the warehouse’s owner at the warehouse where he committed suicide. The actual cause behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. The body was later handed over to his relatives who took his body to Thatta, the victim’s hometown, for burial.

Man electrocuted

A man died of electrocution at a private factory in District Central on Monday. According to police officials, the incident took place at the factory located near Shafiq Mor within the limits of the Gabol Town police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police said that the incident occurred when 30-year-old Sanaullah, son of Ali Omar, was doing his routine work. His body was later handed over to his family for burial after completing the medico-legal formalities.