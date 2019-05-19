KP govt urged to facilitate tribal journalists

BARA: The tribal journalists have demanded the provincial government to provide facilities to the press clubs in the merged districts as media persons reporting from the region are faced with a host of problems.

“The journalists in the tribal districts had suffered a lot during the prolonged militancy. The government’s statements about the welfare of tribal journalists are related to media only and no practical steps are being taken for our welfare,” said Khayalmat Shah, president of Bara Press Club.

He said like other people of the tribal districts, journalists also rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism and several media persons were martyred in the line of duty.

Khayalmat Shah said the tribal journalists didn’t get anything in return except for the hollow slogans and publicity statements.

“Tribal journalists expect the special financial package,” he said, adding, the Bara Press Club was affected the most due to terrorism and about a dozen of its members were living in rented houses in Peshawar and other areas as they do not have own houses in Bara.