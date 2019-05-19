Residents demand reconstruction of Oghi-Battal road

MANSEHRA: Residents of various villages have threatened to block the Oghi-Mansehra road indefinitely if the government doesn’t start the reconstruction of Oghi-Battal road.

“This road is in a highly dilapidated condition, causing difficulties in travel for public and private vehicles,” Mohammad Arif, the village nazim of Chajar Syedan, told reporters on Sunday.

The residents, led by Arif, said that they had met local lawmakers, including Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati and demanded reconstruction of Oghi-Battal road but to no avail.

“This 20km road also leads to the residence of Swati but neither he nor other local lawmakers are taking steps for its reconstruction,” he said.

The nazim added that because of big ditches and cracks, public transport didn’t ply the route, and as a result residents of Oghi tehsil were suffering the brunt of it in shape of high fare and wastage of time.

He said Oghi-Battal road was the only artery in Oghi that would link the area to Hazara Motorway, reducing travel time and money.