Sun May 19, 2019
May 19, 2019

Water shortage

Newspost

 
May 19, 2019

The world’s water resources are diminishing day by day. In fact, water is becoming a scare commodity with every passing day. The situation is very grave and is likely to initiate regional and global conflicts in the near future. With rapid population growth, water consumption is doubling every twentieth year. As a result, water resources are decreasing too every day. In the next twenty years, all wars and conflicts will be about water.

Sajjad Ali ( Karachi )

