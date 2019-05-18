Suspect killed, two cops injured in Malir ‘encounter’

Two policemen were wounded on the night between Friday and Saturday when a police mobile van came under attack in District Malir. The police, however, claimed to have killed one of the attackers.

The incident occurred near Chakar Hotel on Super Highway within the limits of the Site Super Highway police station. According to the police, a police mobile van was on patrol in the area when at least four armed men on two motorcycles attacked it by lobbing a hand grenade and firing.

According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, the police personnel retaliated with full force, as a result of which one of the attackers was killed. However, three of his companions managed to escape while taking advantage of the darkness.

Two policemen, ASI Hayat and Constable Azmat, were also wounded in the attack, the SSP said, adding that the injured cops were taken to hospital where doctors said their condition was out of danger.

The police also claimed to have seized arms and ammunition from the possession of the killed suspect. The SSP said the hand grenade also damaged the police mobile.

The police are looking for the other three suspects. Police officials suspect that the attackers belonged to a militant outfit.

The suspect’s body was later shifted to Edhi Morgue in Sohrab Goth for want of identification. The police also registered three separate cases in connection with the attack on the police mobile van, police encounter and finding arms and ammunition.

According to Site Super Highway SHO Muhammad Aslam, the fingerprints of the suspect killed had been taken to ascertain his identity while the arms found on him had also been sent to the forensic division for ballistics cross-matching.

The officer said the police had also registered three cases for the incident and also placed the Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act in one of the cases. Further investigations are under way.