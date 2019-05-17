IG for speeding up search operations

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has said that Punjab police are fully alert and active to protect the lives and properties of public. He expressed these views while addressing senior police officers in a meeting. He said all available resources were being utilised for the security of worship places, including mosques, imambargahs, besides other public places and business centres. He further said in all districts of the province operational forces of Punjab police, including Counter-Terrorism Department, should speed up search and intelligence based operations.

The additional IG Operations briefed the meeting that search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations were being carried out across Punjab and total 7,607 citizens’ identification documents was checked in 172 search operations while 150 suspects were detained for not having identification documents. He told the IGP that security remained at high alert across Punjab on Friday especially during Friday prayers.