Spanish soccer coach meets IPC minister

ISLAMABAD: Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico accompanied by Spanish football coach Jose Alanso Sanchez called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza at her office on Thursday.

Besides matters pertaining to mutual interest and prospects of enhancing cooperation in sports, particularly in football, were discussed.

The ambassador briefed the minister on the sports policy, legislations, mechanism and infrastructure in Spain. He also expressed interest in enhancing cooperation in sports, particularly in football.

“The incumbent government is keen to encourage sports at all levels and Spanish cooperation to train the trainers will be appreciated,” she added.

To start football coaching for underprivileged sections of society, the minister suggested utilising the platform of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

It was agreed to share proposals to enhance cooperation in sports. IPC secretary Akbar Durani and PSB Director General Arif Ibrahim were also present on the occasion.