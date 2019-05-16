Boy killed by neighbour in Shahdara

LAHORE: A 12-year-old boy was shot dead by his neighbour in the Shahdara area on Thursday. The victim was identified as Shahzeb of Nain Sukh, Shahdara. A person, Yaseen, lured the boy to his place where from the boy tried to escape. Upon which, the accused shot him dead. Police removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case on the complaint of the victim's father.

arrested: City division police claimed to have arrested 273 criminals and recovered arms and drugs from their possession in the last week.

Moreover, 13 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories involved in cases of theft, cheque bounce, fraud and other crimes were also arrested. Two hundred people were held for violating the laws on wheelie, kite flying, loudspeaker use and renting premises.

Body found: A 70-year-old man was found dead in a field in the Manga Mandi area on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Waryam of Manga Mandi. He had gone missing a day back. Locals spotted his body and informed police. Police had found the marks of rope around his neck which suggested that he was strangled. The body was shifted to morgue.

accidents: At least 13 people were killed and 775 injured in road accidents across the Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 703 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province in which 13 people were killed and 775 injured. As many as 485 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 290 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

Security reviewed: The DIG Operations visited various mosques and police stations on Thursday to review the security arrangements. He visited Jamia Masjid Australia Chowk, Qila Gujar Sing and Garhi Shahu police stations. Meanwhile, the SSP Operations visited various banks, including State Bank of Pakistan and checked security arrangements there.

CCPO: The capital city police officer, Lahore, has said that Lahore police have achieved a milestone of decreased crime rate in Lahore with limited resources. He was talking to a delegation of MPs from Lahore who called on here on Thursday. He said that the number of total martyred of Lahore police had reached 311 after terror attack outside Data Darbar on May 8. The CCPO suggested that elected representatives visit the relatives of the martyrs to express solidarity with them.