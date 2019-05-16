close
Fri May 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

PMA condemns torture of doctor in Peshawar hospital

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association is very much concerned about the unfortunate incidence took place in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar in which the provincial health minister and his guards allegedly thrashed assistant professor Dr Ziauddin Afridi.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, PMA Centre Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that PMA condemns this brutality. It is very shameful that the health minister himself tortured a doctor on the premises of the hospital and hence promoted violence against healthcare providers.

This is totally not acceptable. The minister is supposed to be responsible to provide security to the doctors of KPK.

PMA is always against the suspension of medical facilities at hospitals but now the poor patients are suffering in the month of Ramazan because of the closure of the hospital services by the protesting doctors. The government is responsible for the whole tragic situation.

