Fri May 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Teenager drowns in lake in Manghopir

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

A teenager drowned while bathing in a lake in the Manghopir area on Thursday. Police officials said the deceased was identified as 17-year-old Farooq, son of Rehman, who was a resident of the same area. Reacting to the information, divers from the Edhi Foundation reached the site and retrieved his body, the police officials said, adding that the Edhi Foundation divers also retrieved the body of another man, 36-year-old Manwal, son of Kamil, who had drowned in the lake on Wednesday. The bodies of both the victims were taken to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital.

