‘Khajla’, ‘pheni’ shops most profitable in Ramazan

Islamabad : During the holy month of Ramazan, citizens all across the country are making their way to their local shops for traditional crispy ’pheni’ and ’khajla’ to made ‘sehri’ meal more delightful and special.

‘Khajla’ is similar to a hard ‘poori’ and is larger in size while ‘pheni’ is fried vermicelli. Both are made with wheat and are considered as the perfect morning meal for summer fasting. According to citizens, there is no concept of Ramazan without ‘khajla’ and ‘pheni’.

Anser Shah a citizen standing on Shop commented that consuming ‘khajla’ and ‘pheni’ during ‘sehri’ will quench the thrust in this hot summer season this Ramazan. Ramazan was around the corner and he had ‘khajla’ and ‘pheni’ on top of his shopping list for his family, said another citizen Shahid Zia.

‘Khajla’, ‘pheni’ are our traditional items. It is a kind of vermicelli consumed with milk and sugar, said a housewife Sofia Iman. Served during ‘sehri’ both are considered to give extra energy while being light on the stomach, shopkeeper Hanan Ahmad said.

A shopkeeper, Ahmad Raza, said, ‘Khajla’ and ‘pheni’ can be bought at the rate of Rs250 to Rs450 per kg. ‘Khajla’ and ‘pheni’ made with ‘desi’ ghee are also available at many shops and its more expensive than the ‘khajla’ and ‘pheni’ which is made in processed ghee, he added.