Quetta Gladiators Academy, Eaton CC thump rivals

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators Academy and Eaton Cricket Club prevailed over their respective rivals in the latest preliminary round matches of Karachi Gymkhana-Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket here at the KG Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Quetta Gladiators Academy overpowered Acme Technologies by seven wickets in their Group A encounter in the morning session. In the afternoon, Eaton CC overwhelmed Momin Seeds by 65 runs in their Group B fixture.

The Quetta Gladiators Academy spin duo of Zainullah (4-13) and Abdul Nasir (4-20) brought about a sensational collapse as Acme Technologies were bowled out for 113 in 19.1 overs after being given a 52-run opening stand by Haq Nawaz (27 off 23 balls) and Farzeen Shaikh (27 off 27 balls).

Chasing a target of 114 in 20 overs, Quetta Gladiators Academy recovered after losing three early wickets and the 74-run unbroken fourth wicket stand between Salahuddin (38 off 36 balls) and Abdul Nasir (29 off 32 balls) took them over the line with five deliveries remaining. Abdul Nasir was declared Man of the Match for his fine all-round performance.

In the other game, Eaton CC, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 185 for five in the allotted 20 overs against Momin Seeds with opener Ammad Alam (67 off 42 balls) setting the platform.

The momentum was maintained by Nadeem Javed who remained undefeated on 72 off 48 balls with the help of five sixes and three fours. Hasan Sardar’s cameo of 32 off 13 balls also helped in raising the total.

Momin Seeds lost wickets at regular intervals in pursuit of their big target of 186 and they were limited to 120 for nine in 20 overs. Hasan Sardar followed up his breezy knock with a four-wicket haul with his leg-spin to win Man of the Match award.