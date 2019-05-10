Usman makes impressive start at Shotgun World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Usman Chand made a good start at ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Changwon, South Korea, on Friday. In the first qualification round of skeet event, Usman scored 48 points (24, 24) to secure 27th position out of 84 competitors. He will play the second qualification round on Saturday (today) in the hopes of winning a quota place for Tokyo 2020.