BSc Botany practical exam

Karachi University Controller of Examinations Dr Irfan Aziz on Friday announced the schedule of BSc (Pass) Botany Annual Practical Examinations 2018 for leftover candidates.

He mentioned that exams of first and second year would be conducted at the department of botany of the university and Practical-I was scheduled on May 13, Practical-II would be held on May 14, while Practical-III and IV would be taken on May 15 and 16, respectively. All exams would take place from 09:30am to 12:30pm.

He advised the candidates to deposit the fee, Rs 250 per practical, through bank voucher that was available at the varsity’s website. He said the students should bring payment slip along with their original admit card, ID card and university card for their practical exams.