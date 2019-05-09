ANP greets Russian Federation on Victory Day anniversary

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has greeted the Russian Federation on the 74th anniversary of the Victory Day in the Second World War, which marked the surrender of Nazi Germany to the Soviet Union on May 9, 1945.

Commenting on the celebrations in the Russian Federation of the 9th May victory against the ruthless onslaught of fascist forces against Russia in the middle of the 20th century, the ANP’s secretary foreign affairs Syed Aqil Shah lauded the valiant resistance and matchless sacrifices of Russian people.

He said the Russian people passed through severe trials in the fight against Nazism in the name of peace and freedom for generations and for the liberation of Europe and the world. “The Victory Day is a sacred celebration that will always remain the symbol of heroism and unity of those nations which rose up to fight for their land and saved the world from fascism”, Syed Aqil Shah observed. The ANP leader paid tributes to the veterans and other heroes who laid down lives for the cause. “Our common duty is to carefully preserve the memory about those who died in the war and to care about them in every possible way.”

He said that inspired by the message of great Bacha Khan, ANP believes in universal peace and supports peaceful coexistence between nations of the world on the basis of equality and mutual respect.