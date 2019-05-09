Nation facing brunt of ‘incompetent govt’, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday inflation had reached a new high and the common man was drowning in the tsunami of inflation.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he called the incumbent government “two-faced” and reiterated his demand that the ministers allegedly having links with proscribed organisations should be banned.

“The nation is quite perplexed and wants to know who is ruling the nation in reality,” he said, adding the nation was facing the brunt of the incompetent government. Bilawal said the government had no vision rather it was focusing on censorship, intimidation through National Accountability Bureau, and filing cases.

The PPP chairman also criticised the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying it was not approved from the parliament.

However, opposition members got disgruntled during the session as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Murad Saeed was allowed to speak first, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Khawaja Asif was not. Opposition lawmakers surrounded the dais of the speaker and kept causing commotion during Saeed’s speech. Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal met a delegation of PML-N parliamentary leaders. The meeting came in the backdrop of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s return to Kot Lakhpat jail. The delegation comprised PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique and Marriyum Aurangzeb, while the PPP delegation included Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar.