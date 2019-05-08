close
Thu May 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

Implementation of official price list ordered

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

DIR: Upper Dir Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hamid Khan has directed the food controller, tehsil municipal officers and assistant commissioners to ensure the sale of daily use items and vegetables at official price list during Ramazan.

He was chairing a meeting on Wednesday regarding the establishment of “Sasta Bazaars” and to maintain price list during Ramazan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Zaman, district food controller, assistant commissioner, TMO and presidents of poultry and butcher associations, president trade union Dir bazaar attended the meeting.

The DC said that Iftar would be arranged for poor people and passengers throughout Ramazan.

Hamid Khan directed the food controller and other officers to visit bazaars on a daily basis in Ramazan and check price lists.

He warned shopkeepers and greengrocers not to indulge in profiteering or else strict action would be taken against them.

