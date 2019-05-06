The good and the bad

This refers to the letter 'Disappointed candidates' (May 5). I do not agree with the writer. I have appeared in various examinations conducted by the FPSC and also passed a few of them. Many of my friends and acquaintances from poorer family backgrounds have cleared the exams and also got recommended by the commission. Thus, ostensibly, there seems to be no compromise on merit. The process of online application submission for General Recruitment is quite easy and convenient nowadays. The FPSC charges only Rs300 against each post of BS-16 and 17 unlike the NTS and other testing agencies that charge up to Rs1500.

After submission of challan in any branch of NBP or SBP, the online application process can be initiated and hardly takes 10 minutes to complete. There is no need to courier the documents; only the deposit slip is to be retained to presented to the FPSC staff on exam day. However, the only problem with the FPSC is the time it takes in announcing the result. It is very frustrating for students to wait for months to only see the written result which is followed by the interview and final selection which takes around a year and a half. I humbly request the honourable chairman of the FPSC to take effective measures and lower this period to a maximum of six months.

Abdul Samad Shaikh

Karachi