CM wants prices under control during Ramazan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the administration to ensure implementation of price control mechanism for Ramazan.

“The ministers and Members Provincial Assembly should regularly visit markets to ensure prices of daily commodities are in accordance with government rates,” he added.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting on the “Ramazan Package” on Sunday, said an official handout.

He said relief to citizens in Ramazan should not be limited to mere announcements, adding stern action should be taken against hoarders and black marketers to root out the culture entirely.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, while briefing the meeting, said that as per the directives of the chief minister, a crackdown against hoarders and black marketers was underway in the province.

He said during the past week, 113 godowns had been sealed whereas warnings issued to 26 dealers, adding fines had been imposed.

The chief minister said 107 Sasta Bazars had been established throughout the province where commodities of daily use and edibles would be available to consumers at rates lower than the market.

The official said the district administrations had held talks with flour, ghee, sugar mills and poultry associations which have agreed to lower the prices at source during Ramazan.

According to details, 15 Sasta Bazars have been established in Peshawar, 13 in Mardan, 27 in Malakand, 24 in Hazara, 11 in Kohat, 9 in Bannu and 8 Sasta Bazars in Dera Ismail Khan.

The chief minister was informed that in Peshawar, the per kilogram rate of dates will be Rs30-50 less, ghee Rs20, sugar Rs5, apple Rs30, rice Rs10 and basin Rs20 less per Kg than normal market rates in the established Sasta Bazaars.

Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister Food Qalandar Lodhi, Special Assistant to CM on Industries Abdul Karim Khan and other officials also attended the meeting.

Steps discussed to check food adulteration in Ramazan

On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority

held a meeting here on Sunday to come up with a strategy to check food adulteration during Ramazan.

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Director General Riaz Khan Mahsud chaired the meeting.

Director Operations Khalid Khan Khattak, Director Administration Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Director Technical Dr Syed Abdul Sattar Shah along with deputy directors attended the meeting. Director Operations Khalid Khan Khattak briefed the meeting about the steps taken to check the quality of food items during Ramazan.

The meeting was told that the KP Food Authority has established emergency response units at the divisional headquarters and contact numbers of the relevant officials have been provided to the general public to make complaints.

The director operations said that teams are deputed across the province including the capital city to perform duty 24/7.

“These teams will work in the day and night shifts and will be accompanied by mobile milk testing labs of the Livestock Department,” he said.

Director General Riaz Mahsud said strict action would be taken against those who were involved in food adulteration in Ramazan.

He directed the director operations to check the quality of milk. “I will conduct inspections in the field and violators of food safety standards would be dealt with iron hands. The adulterators would be put behind bars,” he added.

“There will be no compromise on the public health and strict action would be taken against violators. We have a close liaison with all district administrations and other supporting departments. Our teams will definitely provide technical support to them,” Riaz Mahsud said.

College holds welcome party for newcomers

The Jinnah Law College welcomed newly-enrolled students at a colourful event arranged on the premises of the institution.

The programme was arranged by the old students of the institution with the support of the management of the college to welcome the new batch of the aspirant lawyers.

Managing director of the college, Inayatur Rahman, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The students presented skits, tableaus and songs to make the event lively.

Pashto singer, Bahadar Zeb, son of legendary Ahmad Gul Baba, enthralled the audience.

Jinnah Law College is one of the leading institutions of legal studies in the provincial metropolis.

Inayatur Rahman in his brief remarks said hundreds of students are enrolled in the undergraduate programmes at the college, while scores of its graduates have become practising lawyers.

He said a number of graduates had joined judiciary after successfully qualifying their exams for the civil judge and other positions.