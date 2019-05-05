Price fixation issue: Some perishable items not available in Sunday bazaars

LAHORE: No price list was issued for Ramazan-cum-Sunday bazaars in the City as the government officials just followed the daily retail price list which exposed the preparation of the Punjab government to control the prices during the month of Ramazan.

Unrealistic price distortion created by the government also caused unavailability of some items in these bazaars which were only sold in agricultural marketing department stalls. The department limits the sale of onion to maximum three kg to a customer which he has to buy in a long queue of over 100 people. The buyers were compelled to stand in queue as onion was not available in the bazaars due to more than 100 per cent price differential between the official rates of Rs49 per kg and agricultural marketing department price of Rs23 per kg. In open markets, onion was sold at Rs60 per kg.

Furthermore, lemon was also only sold at agricultural marketing stalls only as the price differential was over 200 percent on it. The subsidise price for lemon was Rs 149 per kg while Ramazan bazaar rate was fixed at Rs 313 per kg and in open market it was sold at Rs 400 per kg. Interestingly, lemon retail price was fixed at Rs 308 per kg in official price list issued by the market committee Lahore.

Similar situation was observed on other items too which were sold at subsidised rates at agricultural marketing department stalls and not sold in the Ramazan-cum-Sunday bazaars. Secretary Agricultural Marketing Department Shahzad Cheema talking to The News said that no price list for Ramazan-cum-Sunday bazaars was issued on Sunday while regular price list issued by the department for retail market is used for fixing the rates. “Sunday bazaars now converted into the Ramzan bazaars so Ramazan bazaars list would be observed for Sunday bazaars too”, he said, adding Ramazan bazaars price lists would be issued from 1st Ramazan.

Interestingly, the price list was not observed in the Ramazan bazaars while all the high-ups including Minister for Industry, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, the Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Nasim Khokar, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saleha Saeed, Adviser to Chief Minister on Pricing Akram Ch and other officials visited these bazaars. The highest rates were issued to the number of fruits and vegetables against the official rate list issued by the market committee Lahore. The rates for Ramazan-cum-Sunday bazaars were even higher than the official retail price list. It proved that all of these high-ups visited these bazaars for mere photo session and media coverage to show the performance to the ‘bosses’. Interesting situation occurred at agricultural marketing department stalls in the Ramazan-cum-Sunday bazaars as they asked the buyers to bring their hand carries or bags to purchase the perishable as the government has imposed a ban on sale of the products in polythene bags. However, the ban was relaxed as people did not bring bags with them.

This week price of onion was gained by Rs 7 per kg, fixed at Rs 49 per kg. The price of tomato was reduced by Rs 16 per kg, fixed at Rs 49 per kg.

Garlic local was stable at Rs 91 to 97 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg, garlic hernaiy was gained by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 138 per kg. Ginger Chinese fixed at Rs 195 per kg, not sold, Garlic Thai fixed at Rs 156 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Brinjal was declined by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, not sold there.

Cucumber farm white was fixed at Rs 23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, and black at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, while cucumber desi rates were issued Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Biter gourd farm was gained by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 5 per kg, and local was fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Spinach was fixed at Rs 14 to 15 kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg. Methi was gained by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Zucchini long fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, not sold, Zucchini farm fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, also not available, and local variety was fixed at Rs 87 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg. Cauliflower was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, cabbage at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, not sold there.

Pumpkin was gained by Rs 9 per kg, fixed Rs 60 per kg, not sold there as agricultural marketing department stall sold at Rs 56 per kg, and Pumpkin long was sold at Rs 100 per kg. Green chili price was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, but it sold at Rs 80 per kg. Capsicum fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, not sold due to pricing issue. Pea was fixed at Rs 70 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Radish was fixed Rs 15 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg. Carrot was fixed at Rs 23 to 25 not sold there. Coriander was sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Beans were fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per kg sold at Rs 200 per kg. Luffa was fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, not sold there. Lady finger was fixed Rs 103 per kg, not sold while at agricultural marketing department sold at Rs 98 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 82 to 310 per kg, while for lower quality it was fixed at Rs 100 per kg, while imported price was issues at Rs 315 against the official rate of Rs 310 maximum but it sold at Rs 350 per kg. Interestingly, the price of Banana A- category was gained by Rs 5 per dozen, fixed at Rs 105 to 110 per dozen, while rate in Ramzan bazaars were issued at Rs 115 to 130 per dozen, while B-category was fixed at Rs 58 to 60 per dozen. Guava was fixed stable at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, not sold there. Papaya was fixed at Rs 87 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs 140 per kg. Dates were fixed at Rs 130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs 300 to 500 per kg. Melon A-category was fixed at Rs 72 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, and B-category at Rs 63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs 70 per kg.